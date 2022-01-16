Wownero (WOW) Trading Up 9.2% Over Last 7 Days

Wownero (CURRENCY:WOW) traded 5.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on January 16th. One Wownero coin can now be bought for $0.12 or 0.00000282 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Wownero has a market capitalization of $6.37 million and approximately $8,339.00 worth of Wownero was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Wownero has traded up 9.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002305 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002303 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000553 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00001804 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $28.19 or 0.00064936 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.36 or 0.00005447 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002302 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $26.14 or 0.00060198 BTC.

Wownero Coin Profile

Wownero is a coin. Its genesis date was April 1st, 2018. Wownero’s total supply is 52,049,447 coins. The Reddit community for Wownero is https://reddit.com/r/Wownero and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Wownero is wownero.org . Wownero’s official Twitter account is @W0wn3r0 and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Wownero is a privacy-centric memecoin that was fairly launched on April 1, 2018 with no pre-mine. Wownero is a cross between Monero and Doge, but it is deflationary with a finite supply of 184 million coins emitted over 50 years. Wownero is the first project to adopt a CPU-friendly proof-of-work based on RandomX, which utilizes a virtual machine to execute randomly generated programs to achieve ASIC resistance. “

Wownero Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wownero directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wownero should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Wownero using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

