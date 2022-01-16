Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties (WCK) Trading Up 8.5% Over Last Week

Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties (CURRENCY:WCK) traded up 0.7% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on January 16th. Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties has a market capitalization of $391,312.74 and $2,845.00 worth of Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties coin can currently be bought for $5.96 or 0.00013786 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties has traded 8.5% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002313 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00001800 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $27.94 or 0.00064594 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.30 or 0.00072353 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3,346.54 or 0.07735513 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43,308.91 or 1.00108276 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.23 or 0.00069869 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.53 or 0.00008171 BTC.

Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties’ total supply is 65,610 coins.

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties using one of the exchanges listed above.

