Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:WH) Shares Sold by William Blair Investment Management LLC

William Blair Investment Management LLC lessened its stake in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:WH) by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,056,427 shares of the company’s stock after selling 34,043 shares during the quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC owned 3.28% of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts worth $235,926,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 89.3% in the 3rd quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 6,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $524,000 after buying an additional 3,203 shares during the period. AGF Investments Inc. raised its holdings in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 28.3% in the 3rd quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 1,203,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,922,000 after purchasing an additional 265,640 shares during the period. Bank Pictet & Cie Asia Ltd. raised its holdings in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 31.1% in the 3rd quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Asia Ltd. now owns 23,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,788,000 after purchasing an additional 5,490 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 1,081.6% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 628,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,525,000 after purchasing an additional 575,453 shares during the period. Finally, Banque Pictet & Cie SA raised its holdings in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 86,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,645,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the period. 92.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts stock opened at $85.79 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $7.99 billion, a PE ratio of 42.90 and a beta of 1.70. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $84.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $78.39. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a one year low of $56.70 and a one year high of $91.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 1.60.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $463.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $462.81 million. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts had a return on equity of 23.01% and a net margin of 12.81%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 37.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.36 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were given a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.49%. This is a boost from Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio is presently 64.00%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. Loop Capital assumed coverage on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $99.00 price target for the company. Truist upped their price target on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $83.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Berenberg Bank raised Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.43.

In other news, CFO Michele Allen sold 28,089 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.21, for a total transaction of $2,449,641.69. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Nicola Rossi sold 16,873 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.65, for a total value of $1,512,664.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 46,194 shares of company stock valued at $4,062,394 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 2.06% of the company’s stock.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Company Profile

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc engages in the franchise and operation of hotels under the Wyndham brand. It operates through the following segments: Hotel Franchising and Hotel Management. The Hotel Franchising segment offers licenses of brand names and associated trademarks to hotel owners under long-term franchise agreements.

