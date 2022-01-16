X-CASH Hits 1-Day Volume of $187,024.00 (XCASH)

X-CASH (CURRENCY:XCASH) traded up 1.4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on January 16th. One X-CASH coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. X-CASH has a market capitalization of $2.78 million and approximately $187,024.00 worth of X-CASH was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, X-CASH has traded down 11.1% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Electroneum (ETN) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0093 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Darma Cash (DMCH) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000717 BTC.

PLATINCOIN (PLC) traded down 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.95 or 0.00004550 BTC.

Safex Token (SFT) traded 21.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Safex Cash (SFX) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0296 or 0.00000069 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded up 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

uPlexa (UPX) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CROAT (CROAT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000006 BTC.

X-CASH Profile

X-CASH (XCASH) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. X-CASH’s total supply is 62,820,378,619 coins. The official website for X-CASH is x-cash.org. The Reddit community for X-CASH is /r/xcash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. X-CASH’s official Twitter account is @XCashCrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “X-CASH is a cryptocurrency made for global payments between banks, users and merchants. Thanks to an innovative sidechains solutions, institutions and corporations will be able to create their own blockchain network and share confidential information using Zero-Knowledge Proof technology. “

Buying and Selling X-CASH

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as X-CASH directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade X-CASH should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase X-CASH using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

