Xiotri (XIOT) Price Hits $104.65 on Exchanges

Xiotri (CURRENCY:XIOT) traded up 8.5% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on January 16th. One Xiotri coin can now be purchased for $104.65 or 0.00243093 BTC on major exchanges. Xiotri has a market capitalization of $462,336.16 and $1,670.00 worth of Xiotri was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Xiotri has traded up 11.4% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Xiotri

Xiotri (XIOT) is a coin. Xiotri’s total supply is 5,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,418 coins. Xiotri’s official Twitter account is @xiotri_defi and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Xiotri is xiotri.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “XIOTRI is a community-based protocol for fair multi-asset collateral yield exposure. XIOT tokens were created and distributed directly to its community of supporters. There was no presale. Holders of XIOT tokens strictly gain value by participating in the XIOTRI yield farming ecosystem. The staking mechanism is still under construction and will be deployed after exhaustive testing to ensure a bug-free release. “

Xiotri Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Xiotri directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Xiotri should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Xiotri using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

