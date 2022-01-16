XMax (XMX) Market Capitalization Tops $1.39 Million

XMax (CURRENCY:XMX) traded down 0.9% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on January 16th. During the last week, XMax has traded 7% higher against the dollar. One XMax coin can now be purchased for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. XMax has a market cap of $1.39 million and $35,689.00 worth of XMax was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.36 or 0.00005447 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002302 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $26.14 or 0.00060198 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00001082 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002305 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded up 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.22 or 0.00007414 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

About XMax

XMX is a coin. It was first traded on July 3rd, 2018. XMax’s total supply is 30,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 18,929,497,840 coins. The official website for XMax is www.xmx.com . The Reddit community for XMax is /r/XMax_Blockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . XMax’s official Twitter account is @XMax_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “XMax is an entertainment-focused platform based on the blockchain technology. It acts as an ecosystem that provides the tools (such as modules and templates) to develop entertainment dapps prototypes and it focuses on linking the developers with the users' community. XMX is an ERC20 token based on the Ethereum network and developed by XMax. It can be used to purchase paid content on the platform, including in-game items or services with the intention of trading across different platform integrated games. “

XMax Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as XMax directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire XMax should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase XMax using one of the exchanges listed above.

