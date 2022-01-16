Xuez Trading 8.6% Higher Over Last Week (XUEZ)

Xuez (CURRENCY:XUEZ) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on January 16th. Xuez has a total market capitalization of $56,361.23 and approximately $57,932.00 worth of Xuez was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Xuez coin can currently be purchased for $0.0133 or 0.00000031 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Xuez has traded 8.6% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Solaris (XLR) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000370 BTC.

Bitcoin Incognito (XBI) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000008 BTC.

GenesisX (XGS) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Elliot Coin (ELLI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

The Everlasting Parachain (ELP) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001197 BTC.

ElonsPets (ELP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Basis Dollar (BSD) traded down 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0134 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Baby Shiba Dot (BSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Xuez Coin Profile

Xuez (XUEZ) is a coin. Xuez’s total supply is 5,212,320 coins and its circulating supply is 4,245,887 coins. The Reddit community for Xuez is /r/XUEZ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Xuez’s official Twitter account is @XUEZcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Xuez is xuezcoin.com

According to CryptoCompare, “XUEZ is a peer to peer digital asset, with the mission of building and providing an open platform where privacy and anonymity are prioritized and valued as they are a fundamental human right. These rights are recognized in the Universal Declaration of Human Rights, The International Convention on Civil and Political right and in many other international and regional treaties. The XUEZ protocol is being specifically designed, not only to address the inherent problems plaguing Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies but also to build and disrupt central entities through our distribution phase, while building the next-generation decentralized information infrastructure.XUEZ is a peer to peer digital asset, with the mission of building and providing an open platform where privacy and anonymity are prioritized and valued as they are a fundamental human right. These rights are recognized in the Universal Declaration of Human Rights, The International Convention on Civil and Political right and in many other international and regional treaties. The XUEZ protocol is being specifically designed, not only to address the inherent problems plaguing Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies but also to build and disrupt central entities through our distribution phase, while building the next-generation decentralized information infrastructure. “

Buying and Selling Xuez

