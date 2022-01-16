YAM V3 Trading Up 4.8% Over Last Week (YAM)

YAM V3 (CURRENCY:YAM) traded up 2.5% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on January 16th. In the last seven days, YAM V3 has traded up 4.8% against the US dollar. YAM V3 has a total market cap of $4.56 million and approximately $1.05 million worth of YAM V3 was traded on exchanges in the last day. One YAM V3 coin can now be purchased for about $0.35 or 0.00000811 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.42 or 0.00005622 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002330 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.25 or 0.00058771 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00001065 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002329 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.20 or 0.00007461 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

YAM is a coin. It was first traded on August 11th, 2020. YAM V3’s total supply is 14,108,660 coins and its circulating supply is 13,094,998 coins. The official message board for YAM V3 is medium.com/@yamfinance . YAM V3’s official Twitter account is @YamFinance . YAM V3’s official website is yam.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “YAM is an elastic supply crypto asset, where the supply expands and contracts in response to market conditions with the aim of targeting a 1 USD peg per YAM. One of the interesting differentiators about YAM’s approach is that 10% of each supply expansion (known as a rebase) is used to buy yCRV, a high-yielding basket of USD stablecoins, and is allocated to the Yam treasury which is controlled via community governance. Currently, there are 3 versions of YAM, this page refers to YAM. The other versions are also available on CryptoCompare at YAMV1 or YAMV2. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as YAM V3 directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire YAM V3 should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase YAM V3 using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

