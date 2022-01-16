Ycash Hits Market Capitalization of $3.77 Million (YEC)

Ycash (CURRENCY:YEC) traded 13.6% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on January 15th. One Ycash coin can currently be purchased for $0.31 or 0.00000728 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Ycash has traded 10.3% higher against the dollar. Ycash has a market cap of $3.77 million and $28,331.00 worth of Ycash was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $143.01 or 0.00332017 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.34 or 0.00089006 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $53.97 or 0.00125306 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0578 or 0.00000134 BTC.

RedFOX Labs (RFOX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000270 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00002147 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001493 BTC.

Zel (ZEL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000252 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded down 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00002876 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Ycash

Ycash (YEC) is a coin. It launched on April 11th, 2019. Ycash’s total supply is 12,010,650 coins. Ycash’s official Twitter account is @YcashFoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Ycash is https://reddit.com/r/ycashtalk and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Ycash’s official message board is medium.com/@YcashFoundation . The official website for Ycash is www.ycash.xyz

According to CryptoCompare, “Ycash is a digital currency, like Bitcoin or Zcash. In fact, the software for Ycash is based on the software for Zcash, which in turn is based the software for Bitcoin. Like Bitcoin and Zcash, the total supply of Ycash is forever capped 21 million coins. So, unlike government-issued paper cash, you never have to worry about inflation devaluing your Ycash. Ycash also shares something else in common with Zcash: shared blockchain history. The first 570,000 blocks of the Ycash blockchain are the same as the first 570,000 blocks of the Zcash blockchain. That means that everyone in control of Zcash private keys as of block height 570,000 (around July 18, 2019) will be able to use those private keys to access the same amount of Ycash. So, those that currently have a vested interest in the future of Zcash (by holding Zcash) automatically have a vested interest in the future of Ycash. “

Ycash Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ycash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ycash should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ycash using one of the exchanges listed above.

