Yellow Cake plc (OTCMKTS:YLLXF) Short Interest Update

Yellow Cake plc (OTCMKTS:YLLXF) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 236,500 shares, a growth of 82.3% from the December 15th total of 129,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 52.6 days.
Shares of Yellow Cake stock opened at $4.77 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $4.63 and a 200 day moving average of $4.36. Yellow Cake has a 12 month low of $1.80 and a 12 month high of $8.42.
About Yellow Cake
