Yellow Cake plc (OTCMKTS:YLLXF) Short Interest Update

Yellow Cake plc (OTCMKTS:YLLXF) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 236,500 shares, a growth of 82.3% from the December 15th total of 129,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 52.6 days.

Shares of Yellow Cake stock opened at $4.77 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $4.63 and a 200 day moving average of $4.36. Yellow Cake has a 12 month low of $1.80 and a 12 month high of $8.42.

Yellow Cake plc, a specialist company, operates in the uranium sector. It is involved in the purchase and holding of triuranium octoxide. The company was founded in 2018 and is headquartered in St Helier, Jersey.

