YIELD App (YLD) Price Up 25.2% Over Last 7 Days

YIELD App (CURRENCY:YLD) traded down 1.5% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on January 16th. During the last seven days, YIELD App has traded 25.2% higher against the dollar. YIELD App has a total market capitalization of $50.83 million and approximately $454,521.00 worth of YIELD App was traded on exchanges in the last day. One YIELD App coin can currently be bought for about $0.36 or 0.00000837 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get YIELD App alerts:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.32 or 0.00005388 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002324 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $25.69 or 0.00059713 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002324 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 12.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.29 or 0.00007647 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

About YIELD App

YLD is a coin. YIELD App’s total supply is 145,871,747 coins and its circulating supply is 141,076,553 coins. The Reddit community for YIELD App is https://reddit.com/r/Yield_App and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . YIELD App’s official Twitter account is @YieldApp and its Facebook page is accessible here . YIELD App’s official message board is yieldapp.medium.com . YIELD App’s official website is www.yield.app

According to CryptoCompare, “Yield is a P2P, non-custodial lending dapp that, unlike others, also incentivizes borrowers for successfully managing a loan to term. What that means is if you borrow on Yield and pay back on time, you're eligible to claim a proportionate amount of YLD tokens similar to how a lender gets interest in return. YLD is an ERC-20 token that is used for lowering 25% off their user fees increasing the YLD per loan borrowers can claim *reducing the collateral liquidation ratios (the difference between active and defaulted is often less than a percent) *100% of the fees on the platform are used to buyback and burn the token “

YIELD App Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as YIELD App directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire YIELD App should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase YIELD App using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for YIELD App Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for YIELD App and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.