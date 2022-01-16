Yield Guild Games (YGG) Reaches One Day Volume of $24.01 Million

Yield Guild Games (CURRENCY:YGG) traded down 0.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on January 16th. In the last week, Yield Guild Games has traded 6.4% lower against the US dollar. One Yield Guild Games coin can now be bought for approximately $4.56 or 0.00010615 BTC on major exchanges. Yield Guild Games has a market capitalization of $373.15 million and $24.01 million worth of Yield Guild Games was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Yield Guild Games alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002326 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00001806 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.01 or 0.00062830 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.50 or 0.00070944 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3,320.15 or 0.07721764 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42,877.63 or 0.99721688 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $29.91 or 0.00069551 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.53 or 0.00008204 BTC.

Yield Guild Games Profile

Yield Guild Games’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 81,755,660 coins. Yield Guild Games’ official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Yield Guild Games

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Yield Guild Games directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Yield Guild Games should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Yield Guild Games using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Yield Guild Games Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Yield Guild Games and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.