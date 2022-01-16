yieldwatch (WATCH) Trading 4.1% Higher Over Last 7 Days

yieldwatch (CURRENCY:WATCH) traded down 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on January 16th. One yieldwatch coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.15 or 0.00000357 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, yieldwatch has traded 4.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. yieldwatch has a total market capitalization of $2.16 million and $49,039.00 worth of yieldwatch was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

yieldwatch Profile

yieldwatch’s total supply is 20,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 13,999,944 coins. yieldwatch’s official Twitter account is @yieldwatch

According to CryptoCompare, “Yieldwatch is a smart yield farming dashboard on Binance Smart Chain that allow users to monitor their liquidity pools, yield farming and token staking performance with fast and casual UI, which is optimized for mobile use. “

Buying and Selling yieldwatch

