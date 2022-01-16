YOU COIN Price Tops $0.0036 (YOU)

YOU COIN (CURRENCY:YOU) traded up 4% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on January 16th. One YOU COIN coin can currently be bought for about $0.0036 or 0.00000008 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, YOU COIN has traded up 3.8% against the US dollar. YOU COIN has a market capitalization of $2.02 million and approximately $217,784.00 worth of YOU COIN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get YOU COIN alerts:

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.42 or 0.00005622 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002330 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $25.25 or 0.00058771 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00001065 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002329 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.20 or 0.00007461 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

YOU COIN Coin Profile

YOU is a coin. It was first traded on March 12th, 2018. YOU COIN’s total supply is 2,856,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 556,120,198 coins. YOU COIN’s official website is youchain.cc . YOU COIN’s official Twitter account is @YOUCOIN2

According to CryptoCompare, “The eco-incentives on the YOUChain Network includes entrepreneurial incentives, high-quality DApps incentives, user incentives and so on. The YOUChain Network has full-service development platform resources that are positioned to promote the growth of the native ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling YOU COIN

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as YOU COIN directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire YOU COIN should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase YOU COIN using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for YOU COIN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for YOU COIN and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.