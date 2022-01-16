YUSRA Market Cap Achieves $7.38 Million (YUSRA)

YUSRA (CURRENCY:YUSRA) traded 3.4% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on January 16th. Over the last week, YUSRA has traded down 14.3% against the US dollar. YUSRA has a total market cap of $7.38 million and approximately $23,961.00 worth of YUSRA was traded on exchanges in the last day. One YUSRA coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.18 or 0.00000428 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002322 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00001804 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $27.68 or 0.00064237 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $30.97 or 0.00071869 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3,330.45 or 0.07728543 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42,987.07 or 0.99754537 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $30.47 or 0.00070707 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.55 or 0.00008243 BTC.

YUSRA Coin Profile

YUSRA’s total supply is 40,000,000 coins. The official website for YUSRA is yusra.global . YUSRA’s official Twitter account is @YusraGlobal and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for YUSRA is https://reddit.com/r/Yusra_Global

According to CryptoCompare, “YUSRA GLOBAL is a cryptocurrency created on the basis of Waves platform and has its own development of PoS mining to confirm transactions in the YUSRA network. “

Buying and Selling YUSRA

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as YUSRA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire YUSRA should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase YUSRA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

