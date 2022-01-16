YVS.Finance (YVS) Market Cap Reaches $176,799.51

YVS.Finance (CURRENCY:YVS) traded up 0.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on January 16th. One YVS.Finance coin can now be bought for approximately $0.14 or 0.00000326 BTC on exchanges. YVS.Finance has a total market cap of $176,799.51 and $58,742.00 worth of YVS.Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, YVS.Finance has traded down 0.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002329 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00001808 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.90 or 0.00062633 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.87 or 0.00071874 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,323.19 or 0.07736495 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42,780.66 or 0.99594688 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $29.90 or 0.00069602 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.51 or 0.00008164 BTC.

YVS.Finance Profile

YVS.Finance’s genesis date was December 10th, 2020. YVS.Finance’s total supply is 1,853,611 coins and its circulating supply is 1,264,209 coins. YVS.Finance’s official website is yvs.finance . YVS.Finance’s official Twitter account is @YVSFinance

According to CryptoCompare, “YVS.Finance is a yield-farming, vaults and staking deflationary token with no admin control. All functions pre-programmed in smart contracts, from the pre-sale to the last token distributed. “

YVS.Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as YVS.Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire YVS.Finance should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase YVS.Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

