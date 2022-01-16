Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Celldex Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLDX) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.39 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Celldex Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLDX) to post $1.39 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Celldex Therapeutics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $200,000.00 to $3.48 million. Celldex Therapeutics reported sales of $3.79 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 63.3%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, April 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Celldex Therapeutics will report full-year sales of $5.70 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $4.50 million to $7.80 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $3.00 million, with estimates ranging from $2.00 million to $4.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Celldex Therapeutics.

Celldex Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CLDX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.09). Celldex Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 891.70% and a negative return on equity of 22.71%. The company had revenue of $0.15 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.70 million.

In other news, CFO Samuel Bates Martin sold 9,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total transaction of $399,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, VP Elizabeth Crowley sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $160,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 34,923 shares of company stock worth $1,463,359. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Celldex Therapeutics by 179.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,700,650 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $90,310,000 after purchasing an additional 1,732,777 shares in the last quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Celldex Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $86,384,000. Viking Global Investors LP bought a new stake in Celldex Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at $41,156,000. Perceptive Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Celldex Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $24,836,000. Finally, Cowen AND Company LLC grew its position in Celldex Therapeutics by 2,186.6% in the third quarter. Cowen AND Company LLC now owns 649,278 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $35,055,000 after acquiring an additional 620,883 shares in the last quarter. 92.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CLDX opened at $31.91 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $39.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.68. Celldex Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $15.37 and a 52-week high of $57.20. The company has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.13 and a beta of 2.72.

Celldex Therapeutics Company Profile

Celldex Therapeutics, Inc engages in the business of development, manufacturing and commercialization of novel therapeutics for human health care. Its drug candidates have the ability to engage the human immune system and directly inhibit tumors to treat specific types of cancer and other diseases. Its pipeline includes Varlilumab, CDX-1140, and CDX-301, and CDX-3379.

