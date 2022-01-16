Zacks: Analysts Anticipate FuelCell Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCEL) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $26.11 Million

Equities analysts expect FuelCell Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCEL) to report sales of $26.11 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for FuelCell Energy’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $42.24 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $19.80 million. FuelCell Energy posted sales of $14.88 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 75.5%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, March 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that FuelCell Energy will report full-year sales of $149.09 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $131.00 million to $174.84 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $161.42 million, with estimates ranging from $126.00 million to $214.69 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for FuelCell Energy.

FuelCell Energy (NASDAQ:FCEL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 29th. The energy company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $13.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.55 million. FuelCell Energy had a negative net margin of 145.23% and a negative return on equity of 15.01%. The firm’s revenue was down 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.08) EPS.

FCEL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered FuelCell Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. KeyCorp began coverage on FuelCell Energy in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on FuelCell Energy from $7.00 to $5.50 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 30th. Craig Hallum upgraded FuelCell Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $5.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th. Finally, B. Riley cut their price objective on FuelCell Energy from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, FuelCell Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.71.

In other news, CFO Michael S. Bishop sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.24, for a total transaction of $55,440.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in FuelCell Energy by 34.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,928,342 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $284,161,000 after acquiring an additional 8,092,845 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in FuelCell Energy by 4.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,090,359 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $36,406,000 after acquiring an additional 156,538 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co lifted its stake in FuelCell Energy by 370.2% during the second quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 283,503 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,524,000 after purchasing an additional 223,203 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in FuelCell Energy by 25.5% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 376,091 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $3,347,000 after purchasing an additional 76,330 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new position in FuelCell Energy during the third quarter worth $589,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.18% of the company’s stock.

FuelCell Energy stock opened at $4.83 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 9.03 and a current ratio of 10.30. FuelCell Energy has a one year low of $4.68 and a one year high of $29.44. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $7.46 and a 200 day moving average of $7.12. The stock has a market cap of $1.77 billion, a PE ratio of -15.09 and a beta of 4.60.

About FuelCell Energy

FuelCell Energy, Inc develops environmentally responsible distributed baseload power solutions through proprietary molten-carbonate fuel cell technology. It develops turn-key distributed power generation solutions and provides comprehensive services for the life of the power plant. The firm’s fuel cell solution is an alternative to traditional combustion-based power generation and is complementary to an energy mix consisting of intermittent sources of energy, such as solar and wind turbines.

