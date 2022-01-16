Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Lumos Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:LUMO) to Announce -$0.92 EPS

Equities research analysts predict that Lumos Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:LUMO) will post earnings per share of ($0.92) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Lumos Pharma’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.95) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.86). Lumos Pharma posted earnings of ($0.31) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 196.8%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Lumos Pharma will report full year earnings of ($3.89) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.93) to ($3.84). For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of ($4.18) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.71) to ($3.33). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Lumos Pharma.

Lumos Pharma (NASDAQ:LUMO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.90) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.06) by $0.16.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on LUMO. HC Wainwright raised their price objective on Lumos Pharma from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Lumos Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.60.

NASDAQ LUMO traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $7.18. 16,154 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 34,654. Lumos Pharma has a 1-year low of $6.80 and a 1-year high of $22.49. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.85. The company has a market cap of $60.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.18 and a beta of 1.74.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Lumos Pharma during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $146,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lumos Pharma in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $113,000. Minerva Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lumos Pharma in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $321,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lumos Pharma by 22.3% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 28,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,000 after purchasing an additional 5,164 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Lumos Pharma by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 33,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,000 after purchasing an additional 1,489 shares during the last quarter. 42.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Lumos Pharma Company Profile

Lumos Pharma, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of therapeutics for rare diseases. Its product includes LUM-201, an oral growth hormone stimulating small molecule for the treatment of pediatric growth hormone deficiency (PGHD). The company was founded on June 4, 1999 and is headquartered in Austin, TX.

