Zacks: Analysts Anticipate NOW Inc. (NYSE:DNOW) Will Announce Earnings of $0.03 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that NOW Inc. (NYSE:DNOW) will report $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for NOW’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.01 and the highest is $0.04. NOW posted earnings of ($0.25) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 112%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, February 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that NOW will report full-year earnings of $0.03 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.02 to $0.04. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $0.35 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.17 to $0.49. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for NOW.

NOW (NYSE:DNOW) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The oil and gas company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.03. NOW had a negative net margin of 3.36% and a negative return on equity of 3.88%. The company had revenue of $439.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $422.80 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.16) EPS. NOW’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.7% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on DNOW shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NOW from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Stephens upgraded shares of NOW from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of NOW from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.60.

NOW stock opened at $9.70 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $8.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.49. NOW has a 1 year low of $6.83 and a 1 year high of $11.98. The stock has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.09 and a beta of 1.93.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in NOW by 306.0% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 8,060 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 6,075 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new position in NOW in the third quarter worth $100,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI acquired a new position in shares of NOW during the third quarter valued at $105,000. Caxton Associates LP bought a new stake in NOW in the second quarter valued at about $106,000. Finally, Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new stake in NOW in the second quarter valued at about $108,000. 91.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NOW, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the distribution of energy products for industrial applications. It operates through the following segments: United States, Canada, and International. The United States segment serves the upstream, midstream and downstream energy, and industrial markets.

