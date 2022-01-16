Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Xilio Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:XLO) to Post -$0.94 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages predict that Xilio Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:XLO) will post ($0.94) earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Xilio Therapeutics’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.79) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($1.14). The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Xilio Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($5.65) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($7.65) to ($3.64). For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of ($3.28) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.19) to ($2.66). Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Xilio Therapeutics.

Xilio Therapeutics (NASDAQ:XLO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The company reported ($21.27) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.60) by ($19.67).

A number of research analysts have issued reports on XLO shares. Cowen began coverage on Xilio Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on Xilio Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, January 10th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Raymond James assumed coverage on Xilio Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $31.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Xilio Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. Finally, Guggenheim initiated coverage on Xilio Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.50.

NASDAQ XLO traded up $0.56 during trading on Friday, hitting $14.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,212 shares, compared to its average volume of 132,666. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $16.32. Xilio Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $8.52 and a fifty-two week high of $27.95.

In other news, major shareholder Bain Capital Life Sciences Inv acquired 25,000 shares of Xilio Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $9.65 per share, with a total value of $241,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Rock Springs Capital Managemen purchased 500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $16.00 per share, with a total value of $8,000,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 538,458 shares of company stock worth $8,370,716 in the last 90 days.

Xilio Therapeutics Company Profile

Xilio Therapeutics Inc is a biotechnology company which focused on harnessing the immune system to achieve deep and durable clinical responses to improve the lives of patients with cancer. The company’s product candidate includes XTX101, XTX202, XTX301 and XTX401 which are in clinical stage. Xilio Therapeutics Inc is based in WALTHAM, Mass.

