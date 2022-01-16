Zacks: Analysts Expect Century Casinos, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNTY) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $104.33 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Century Casinos, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNTY) will announce $104.33 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Century Casinos’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $101.40 million and the highest estimate coming in at $108.20 million. Century Casinos posted sales of $84.80 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 23%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Friday, March 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Century Casinos will report full year sales of $385.53 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $382.60 million to $389.40 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $439.93 million, with estimates ranging from $417.50 million to $452.20 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Century Casinos.

Get Century Casinos alerts:

Century Casinos (NASDAQ:CNTY) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $116.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $109.80 million. Century Casinos had a return on equity of 17.61% and a net margin of 6.39%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.13 EPS.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CNTY. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Century Casinos in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research cut Century Casinos from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.67.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Century Casinos during the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Century Casinos by 143.8% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 1,864 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of Century Casinos by 459.0% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 4,847 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in shares of Century Casinos in the first quarter worth about $86,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Century Casinos during the third quarter valued at approximately $126,000. Institutional investors own 70.26% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CNTY opened at $10.86 on Friday. Century Casinos has a 1 year low of $6.43 and a 1 year high of $16.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.19, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 2.15. The firm has a market cap of $321.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.48 and a beta of 2.99. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $13.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.28.

Century Casinos Company Profile

Century Casinos, Inc is an international casino entertainment company, which engages in the development and operation of gaming establishments, lodging, restaurant, horse racing, and entertainment facilities. It operates through the following segments: Canada, United States, Poland, and Corporate and Other.

Read More: Most Active Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Century Casinos (CNTY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Century Casinos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Century Casinos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.