Zacks: Analysts Expect Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $5.42 Billion

Wall Street analysts forecast that Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF) will report $5.42 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Cleveland-Cliffs’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $5.69 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $5.02 billion. Cleveland-Cliffs reported sales of $2.26 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 139.8%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Friday, February 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Cleveland-Cliffs will report full year sales of $20.49 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $19.78 billion to $20.79 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $21.01 billion, with estimates ranging from $16.91 billion to $22.93 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Cleveland-Cliffs.

Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The mining company reported $2.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $6 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.63 billion. Cleveland-Cliffs had a return on equity of 75.62% and a net margin of 12.44%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 264.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.04 earnings per share.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Cleveland-Cliffs from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. B. Riley lifted their price objective on Cleveland-Cliffs from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th.Wolfe Research downgraded Cleveland-Cliffs from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from $22.50 to $23.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their target price for the company from $26.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Cleveland-Cliffs currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.17.

Shares of CLF stock opened at $22.05 on Friday. Cleveland-Cliffs has a fifty-two week low of $12.77 and a fifty-two week high of $26.51. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $21.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.70 and a beta of 2.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 2.18.

In other news, CEO Lourenco Goncalves purchased 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $19.77 per share, with a total value of $988,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Robert P. Fisher, Jr. bought 5,000 shares of Cleveland-Cliffs stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $19.92 per share, with a total value of $99,600.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders purchased 80,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,613,400. 1.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Spire Wealth Management raised its position in Cleveland-Cliffs by 68.2% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 11,185 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $243,000 after purchasing an additional 4,535 shares during the last quarter. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs by 30.0% during the 4th quarter. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. now owns 35,123 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $765,000 after acquiring an additional 8,115 shares during the last quarter. Fruth Investment Management lifted its holdings in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Fruth Investment Management now owns 54,125 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,178,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 117,000 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $2,547,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Investors Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs by 35.3% in the fourth quarter. Investors Financial Group LLC now owns 23,009 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $501,000 after purchasing an additional 6,004 shares during the period. 59.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Cleveland-Cliffs

Cleveland-Cliffs is the largest flat-rolled steel company and the largest iron ore pellet producer in North America. The company is vertically integrated from mining through iron making, steelmaking, rolling, finishing and downstream with hot and cold stamping of steel parts and components. The company was formerly known as Cliffs Natural Resources Inc and changed its name to Cleveland-Cliffs Inc in August 2017.

