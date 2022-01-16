Zacks: Analysts Expect CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI) Will Post Earnings of $0.21 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI) to announce $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for CNH Industrial’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.14 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.29. CNH Industrial posted earnings per share of $0.30 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 30%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that CNH Industrial will report full year earnings of $1.32 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.25 to $1.39. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $1.48 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.24 to $1.65. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover CNH Industrial.

CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.14. CNH Industrial had a return on equity of 33.61% and a net margin of 4.82%. The company had revenue of $7.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.63 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.11 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on CNHI shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded CNH Industrial from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on CNH Industrial from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on CNH Industrial in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $20.35 price objective for the company. TheStreet raised CNH Industrial from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on CNH Industrial from $25.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.04.

Shares of NYSE:CNHI traded down $0.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $16.52. The stock had a trading volume of 3,128,748 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,277,483. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $17.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.02. The stock has a market cap of $22.37 billion, a PE ratio of 14.12 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.80, a quick ratio of 4.19 and a current ratio of 5.42. CNH Industrial has a 1-year low of $12.49 and a 1-year high of $19.69.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Amundi acquired a new position in CNH Industrial in the second quarter valued at approximately $536,061,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in CNH Industrial by 1.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 31,429,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $525,493,000 after acquiring an additional 342,204 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its stake in CNH Industrial by 3.2% in the third quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 17,396,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,734,000 after acquiring an additional 532,162 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in CNH Industrial by 33.2% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 13,830,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,364,000 after acquiring an additional 3,446,211 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its position in shares of CNH Industrial by 6.8% during the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 12,160,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,981,000 after buying an additional 772,725 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 35.14% of the company’s stock.

CNH Industrial NV designs, produces and sells agricultural equipment and commercial vehicles. It operates through the following business segments: Heavy construction equipment and Light construction equipment. The Heavy construction equipment segment includes general construction equipment such as large wheel loaders and excavators, and road building and site preparation equipment such as graders, compactors and dozers.

