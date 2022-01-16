Zacks: Analysts Expect NGM Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:NGM) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $20.13 Million

Equities analysts forecast that NGM Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:NGM) will report $20.13 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for NGM Biopharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $22.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $18.90 million. NGM Biopharmaceuticals posted sales of $19.77 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.8%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that NGM Biopharmaceuticals will report full-year sales of $77.08 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $75.90 million to $78.92 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $41.22 million, with estimates ranging from $23.00 million to $60.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for NGM Biopharmaceuticals.

NGM Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:NGM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $18.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.90 million. NGM Biopharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 34.43% and a negative net margin of 157.90%.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on NGM Biopharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered NGM Biopharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on NGM Biopharmaceuticals from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.67.

NASDAQ NGM opened at $15.96 on Friday. NGM Biopharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $14.90 and a fifty-two week high of $32.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.91 and a beta of 1.78. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $18.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.32.

In other NGM Biopharmaceuticals news, insider Jin-Long Chen sold 15,000 shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.21, for a total value of $273,150.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 60,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,165,350. 45.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. DNB Asset Management AS acquired a new position in shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth approximately $206,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals by 144.8% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 24,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $524,000 after buying an additional 14,754 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals by 15.6% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 117,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,465,000 after buying an additional 15,843 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals by 131.3% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,000 after buying an additional 4,354 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its position in NGM Biopharmaceuticals by 384.8% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 165,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,485,000 after purchasing an additional 131,600 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.50% of the company’s stock.

NGM Biopharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery and development of therapeutics for cardio-metabolic, liver, oncologic, and ophthalmic diseases. Its lead product candidate, aldafermin, is designed for the treatment of patients with non-alcoholic steatohepatitis, with liver fibrosis stage 2, 3, or 4.

