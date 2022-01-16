Zacks: Analysts Expect Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNO) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $58.87 Million

Equities research analysts forecast that Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNO) will post sales of $58.87 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Terreno Realty’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $58.12 million and the highest estimate coming in at $59.90 million. Terreno Realty reported sales of $48.88 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 20.4%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Terreno Realty will report full year sales of $220.16 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $219.38 million to $221.20 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $249.10 million, with estimates ranging from $238.30 million to $268.60 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Terreno Realty.

Terreno Realty (NYSE:TRNO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.14). Terreno Realty had a net margin of 32.60% and a return on equity of 4.11%. The business had revenue of $57.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.92 million.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. BTIG Research boosted their price target on Terreno Realty from $70.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd. KeyCorp upped their target price on Terreno Realty from $71.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Terreno Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Terreno Realty from $65.00 to $76.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Terreno Realty from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $80.00 to $79.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $81.29.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Terreno Realty in the fourth quarter valued at $107,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its position in shares of Terreno Realty by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 37,474 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,196,000 after acquiring an additional 1,724 shares in the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC increased its stake in Terreno Realty by 2.8% in the third quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 96,662 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,112,000 after acquiring an additional 2,657 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in Terreno Realty by 2.4% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 372,431 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $23,549,000 after purchasing an additional 8,743 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in Terreno Realty during the third quarter worth about $108,000. 93.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:TRNO opened at $77.70 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.54 billion, a PE ratio of 79.29 and a beta of 0.62. Terreno Realty has a 1 year low of $53.97 and a 1 year high of $86.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $79.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $71.46.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th were given a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 14th. Terreno Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 138.78%.

About Terreno Realty

Terreno Realty Corp. operates as a real estate company, which acquires, owns, and manages industrial properties. It invests in several types of industrial real estate, including warehouse/distribution, flex, research and development, and trans-shipment. The company was founded by Michael A. Coke and W.

