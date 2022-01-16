Zacks: Analysts Expect Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNO) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $58.87 Million

Posted by on Jan 16th, 2022

Equities research analysts forecast that Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNO) will post sales of $58.87 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Terreno Realty’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $58.12 million and the highest estimate coming in at $59.90 million. Terreno Realty reported sales of $48.88 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 20.4%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Terreno Realty will report full year sales of $220.16 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $219.38 million to $221.20 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $249.10 million, with estimates ranging from $238.30 million to $268.60 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Terreno Realty.

Terreno Realty (NYSE:TRNO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.14). Terreno Realty had a net margin of 32.60% and a return on equity of 4.11%. The business had revenue of $57.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.92 million.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. BTIG Research boosted their price target on Terreno Realty from $70.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd. KeyCorp upped their target price on Terreno Realty from $71.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Terreno Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Terreno Realty from $65.00 to $76.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Terreno Realty from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $80.00 to $79.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $81.29.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Terreno Realty in the fourth quarter valued at $107,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its position in shares of Terreno Realty by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 37,474 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,196,000 after acquiring an additional 1,724 shares in the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC increased its stake in Terreno Realty by 2.8% in the third quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 96,662 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,112,000 after acquiring an additional 2,657 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in Terreno Realty by 2.4% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 372,431 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $23,549,000 after purchasing an additional 8,743 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in Terreno Realty during the third quarter worth about $108,000. 93.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:TRNO opened at $77.70 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.54 billion, a PE ratio of 79.29 and a beta of 0.62. Terreno Realty has a 1 year low of $53.97 and a 1 year high of $86.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $79.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $71.46.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th were given a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 14th. Terreno Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 138.78%.

About Terreno Realty

Terreno Realty Corp. operates as a real estate company, which acquires, owns, and manages industrial properties. It invests in several types of industrial real estate, including warehouse/distribution, flex, research and development, and trans-shipment. The company was founded by Michael A. Coke and W.

Featured Story: What is Cost of Debt?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Terreno Realty (TRNO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Terreno Realty (NYSE:TRNO)

Receive News & Ratings for Terreno Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Terreno Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.