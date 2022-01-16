Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate AgroFresh Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGFS) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $53.30 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect that AgroFresh Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGFS) will announce sales of $53.30 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for AgroFresh Solutions’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $53.59 million and the lowest is $53.00 million. AgroFresh Solutions reported sales of $51.87 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.8%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that AgroFresh Solutions will report full-year sales of $163.39 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $163.09 million to $163.68 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $178.34 million, with estimates ranging from $176.00 million to $180.67 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for AgroFresh Solutions.

AgroFresh Solutions (NASDAQ:AGFS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The basic materials company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $49.18 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.04 million. AgroFresh Solutions had a negative return on equity of 9.85% and a negative net margin of 6.73%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.06 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded AgroFresh Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AGFS. Perritt Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in AgroFresh Solutions by 15.8% during the 3rd quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc. now owns 49,213 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 6,713 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of AgroFresh Solutions by 17.9% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 54,108 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $117,000 after acquiring an additional 8,224 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of AgroFresh Solutions by 52.4% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 195,830 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $423,000 after acquiring an additional 67,354 shares during the period. TSP Capital Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AgroFresh Solutions by 61.7% during the 3rd quarter. TSP Capital Management Group LLC now owns 1,974,800 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,266,000 after buying an additional 753,500 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in shares of AgroFresh Solutions in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $138,000. 69.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AGFS stock opened at $2.07 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $108.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.92 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a quick ratio of 2.57, a current ratio of 3.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. AgroFresh Solutions has a twelve month low of $1.64 and a twelve month high of $2.89. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.02.

AgroFresh Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of food preservation and waste reduction solutions for fresh produce. Its products include SmartFreshTM, HarvistaTM, and FreshCloud. It operates through the AgroFresh Core and Tecnidex segments. The AgroFresh Core produces preservation and waste reduction solutions for growers and packers.

