Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate AssetMark Financial Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMK) Will Post Earnings of $0.34 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that AssetMark Financial Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMK) will report $0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for AssetMark Financial’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.36 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.32. AssetMark Financial posted earnings of $0.31 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 9.7%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th.

On average, analysts expect that AssetMark Financial will report full year earnings of $1.41 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.39 to $1.43. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $1.77 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.75 to $1.80. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover AssetMark Financial.

AssetMark Financial (NYSE:AMK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.02. AssetMark Financial had a net margin of 0.69% and a return on equity of 5.05%. The business had revenue of $139.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $137.66 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.11 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on AMK shares. Raymond James upped their target price on AssetMark Financial from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on AssetMark Financial from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded AssetMark Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, TheStreet lowered AssetMark Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 28th.

In other news, EVP Mukesh Mehta sold 27,937 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.04, for a total transaction of $783,353.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 5.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of AssetMark Financial by 8.7% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 69,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,722,000 after purchasing an additional 5,535 shares during the period. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of AssetMark Financial during the third quarter worth about $245,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its position in shares of AssetMark Financial by 1,438.7% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 143,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,559,000 after purchasing an additional 133,800 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP raised its position in shares of AssetMark Financial by 227.1% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 131,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,282,000 after purchasing an additional 91,624 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its position in AssetMark Financial by 561.2% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,000 after buying an additional 6,555 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMK traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $26.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 102,240 shares, compared to its average volume of 76,209. The company has a market cap of $1.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 874.33 and a beta of 1.12. AssetMark Financial has a 1-year low of $21.83 and a 1-year high of $29.54. The company has a current ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $26.15.

AssetMark Financial Company Profile

AssetMark Financial Holdings, Inc provides wealth management and technology solutions. It also provides end-to-end experience, spanning nearly all elements of an adviser’s engagement with client, from initial conversations to ongoing financial planning discussions, including performance reporting and billing.

