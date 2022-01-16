Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) to Announce $1.63 EPS

Wall Street brokerages expect that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) will announce earnings of $1.63 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for Automatic Data Processing’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.65 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.61. Automatic Data Processing reported earnings per share of $1.52 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.2%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, January 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Automatic Data Processing will report full-year earnings of $6.77 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.70 to $6.86. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $7.47 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.28 to $7.60. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Automatic Data Processing.

Get Automatic Data Processing alerts:

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.16. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 17.55% and a return on equity of 47.31%. The business had revenue of $3.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.75 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.41 earnings per share. Automatic Data Processing’s revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $227.00 to $247.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $228.00 to $242.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $230.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $215.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $231.46.

NASDAQ ADP traded down $3.18 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $228.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,562,921 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,336,877. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $235.53 and a 200 day moving average of $217.71. Automatic Data Processing has a twelve month low of $159.31 and a twelve month high of $248.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $96.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.19, a PEG ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th will be issued a dividend of $1.04 per share. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th. Automatic Data Processing’s payout ratio is 65.82%.

In other Automatic Data Processing news, VP Donald Weinstein sold 15,856 shares of Automatic Data Processing stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.97, for a total value of $3,646,404.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Stuart Sackman sold 738 shares of Automatic Data Processing stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.39, for a total transaction of $168,551.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 124,928 shares of company stock valued at $28,959,765 in the last ninety days. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of ADP. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 12.6% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 79,219 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $15,734,000 after buying an additional 8,875 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $343,000. AGF Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $193,000. Mission Wealth Management LP raised its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 36.0% in the 2nd quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 1,864 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $370,000 after buying an additional 493 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glenview Trust Co raised its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 16,958 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,368,000 after buying an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.32% of the company’s stock.

Automatic Data Processing Company Profile

Automatic Data Processing, Inc engages in the provision of business outsourcing solutions specializes in cloud-based human capital management. It operates through the following business segments: Employer Services; and Professional Employer Organization Services; and Other. The Employer Services segment provides clients ranging from single-employee small businesses to large enterprises with tens of thousands of employees around the world, offering a range of human resources outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions, including strategic, cloud-based platforms.

Further Reading: What are different types of coverage ratios?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Automatic Data Processing (ADP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Automatic Data Processing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Automatic Data Processing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.