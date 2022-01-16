Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Cardiovascular Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSII) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $62.71 Million

Equities analysts forecast that Cardiovascular Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSII) will announce sales of $62.71 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Cardiovascular Systems’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $61.30 million to $66.30 million. Cardiovascular Systems posted sales of $64.17 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 2.3%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, February 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Cardiovascular Systems will report full-year sales of $270.48 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $265.20 million to $274.97 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $305.50 million, with estimates ranging from $296.00 million to $320.77 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Cardiovascular Systems.

Get Cardiovascular Systems alerts:

Cardiovascular Systems (NASDAQ:CSII) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The medical device company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $58.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.72 million. Cardiovascular Systems had a negative net margin of 7.77% and a negative return on equity of 7.40%. Cardiovascular Systems’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.05) earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Guggenheim downgraded Cardiovascular Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. SVB Leerink lowered their price objective on Cardiovascular Systems from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Needham & Company LLC downgraded Cardiovascular Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cardiovascular Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on Cardiovascular Systems from $48.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cardiovascular Systems presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.33.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Cardiovascular Systems during the third quarter worth approximately $46,000. Profund Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cardiovascular Systems during the second quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in shares of Cardiovascular Systems by 25.7% during the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 6,475 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $213,000 after buying an additional 1,325 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in shares of Cardiovascular Systems during the third quarter valued at approximately $223,000. Finally, Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP purchased a new position in shares of Cardiovascular Systems during the second quarter valued at approximately $236,000. 91.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CSII stock opened at $19.18 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $777.75 million, a PE ratio of -37.61 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 6.11 and a quick ratio of 5.34. The business has a 50-day moving average of $21.24 and a 200 day moving average of $31.48. Cardiovascular Systems has a 1-year low of $17.51 and a 1-year high of $48.28.

About Cardiovascular Systems

Cardiovascular Systems, Inc is a medical device company, which engages in the development and commercialization of solutions for treating vascular and coronary disease. It offers orbital atherectomy systems for both peripheral and coronary commercial applications. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in St.

Further Reading: retirement calculator

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Cardiovascular Systems (CSII)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Cardiovascular Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cardiovascular Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.