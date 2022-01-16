Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Cohu, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHU) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $188.75 Million

Analysts expect Cohu, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHU) to post $188.75 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Cohu’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $189.00 million and the lowest is $188.50 million. Cohu posted sales of $202.36 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 6.7%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cohu will report full-year sales of $884.10 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $883.80 million to $884.40 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $864.70 million, with estimates ranging from $859.00 million to $870.40 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Cohu.

Cohu (NASDAQ:COHU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.01. Cohu had a net margin of 17.97% and a return on equity of 18.61%. The company had revenue of $225.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $227.98 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.21 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities began coverage on shares of Cohu in a report on Monday, November 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Cohu from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. DA Davidson cut their target price on shares of Cohu from $61.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cohu from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on Cohu from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cohu presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.50.

In other Cohu news, Director William Bendush sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.34, for a total value of $181,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Andrew M. Caggia sold 4,988 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $174,580.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 11,188 shares of company stock worth $398,280 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.06% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its holdings in shares of Cohu by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 13,213 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $422,000 after acquiring an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. increased its stake in Cohu by 1.1% in the third quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 32,833 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,049,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in Cohu by 2.9% during the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 13,192 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $421,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Cohu by 47.8% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,222 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 395 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Cohu by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 8,374 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $267,000 after buying an additional 473 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.93% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:COHU opened at $36.35 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.85 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 2.90 and a current ratio of 3.68. Cohu has a 52 week low of $29.00 and a 52 week high of $51.86. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $36.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.42.

Cohu Company Profile

Cohu, Inc engages in the provision of back-end semiconductor equipment and services. It offers test and handling capital equipment, interface products, and related services to the semiconductor and electronics manufacturing industries. It operates through the Semiconductor Test and Inspection; and Printed Circuit Board Test segments.

