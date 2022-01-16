Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Columbus McKinnon Co. (NASDAQ:CMCO) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $215.43 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that Columbus McKinnon Co. (NASDAQ:CMCO) will announce $215.43 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Columbus McKinnon’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $217.00 million and the lowest is $214.50 million. Columbus McKinnon reported sales of $166.55 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 29.3%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, January 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Columbus McKinnon will report full-year sales of $893.71 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $885.85 million to $907.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $992.94 million, with estimates ranging from $967.23 million to $1.03 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Columbus McKinnon.

Columbus McKinnon (NASDAQ:CMCO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.02. Columbus McKinnon had a net margin of 3.05% and a return on equity of 9.40%. The business had revenue of $223.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $228.41 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.34 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 41.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts recently commented on CMCO shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Columbus McKinnon in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $64.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Columbus McKinnon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, TheStreet raised Columbus McKinnon from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.17.

Shares of CMCO stock opened at $49.53 on Friday. Columbus McKinnon has a 12 month low of $39.53 and a 12 month high of $57.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The business’s 50 day moving average is $47.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.90. The company has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a PE ratio of 53.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.16.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 5th were given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.48%. Columbus McKinnon’s payout ratio is currently 26.09%.

In other Columbus McKinnon news, VP Mark R. Paradowski sold 7,537 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.20, for a total value of $400,968.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Gregory P. Rustowicz sold 7,607 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.04, for a total value of $403,475.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 31,534 shares of company stock valued at $1,656,888 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Columbus McKinnon by 95.7% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,707 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $179,000 after purchasing an additional 1,813 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in shares of Columbus McKinnon by 17.0% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,728 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $181,000 after purchasing an additional 543 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in Columbus McKinnon in the second quarter worth $193,000. PEAK6 Investments LLC bought a new stake in Columbus McKinnon in the third quarter worth $206,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in Columbus McKinnon in the third quarter worth $217,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.40% of the company’s stock.

Columbus McKinnon Corp. engages in the designing, manufacturing, and marketing of material handling products and systems. Its products include hoists, chain and rigging tools, digital power control and delivery systems, actuators and rotary unions, industrial cranes, and elevator application drive systems which are distributed through STAHL, Herc-Alloy, Magnetek, Duff-Norton, Pfaff, and other brands.

