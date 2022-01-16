Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Esports Entertainment Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:GMBL) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $22.01 Million

Wall Street analysts predict that Esports Entertainment Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:GMBL) will announce sales of $22.01 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Esports Entertainment Group’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $19.50 million and the highest is $25.73 million. Esports Entertainment Group reported sales of $2.36 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 832.6%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th.

On average, analysts expect that Esports Entertainment Group will report full-year sales of $98.91 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $95.00 million to $101.10 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $129.84 million, with estimates ranging from $129.60 million to $130.07 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Esports Entertainment Group.

Esports Entertainment Group (NASDAQ:GMBL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($0.03). Esports Entertainment Group had a negative net margin of 76.18% and a negative return on equity of 47.00%. The firm had revenue of $16.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.46 million.

GMBL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on Esports Entertainment Group from $20.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Roth Capital started coverage on shares of Esports Entertainment Group in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Esports Entertainment Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Noble Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target on shares of Esports Entertainment Group in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Esports Entertainment Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.67.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Esports Entertainment Group by 7.1% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 24,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,000 after purchasing an additional 1,605 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its position in Esports Entertainment Group by 54.5% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 1,895 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Esports Entertainment Group by 45.3% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 2,523 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Esports Entertainment Group by 21.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 20,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,000 after acquiring an additional 3,522 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Esports Entertainment Group by 7.7% in the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 54,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $366,000 after acquiring an additional 3,900 shares during the last quarter. 8.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ GMBL opened at $3.24 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.49. Esports Entertainment Group has a 1 year low of $3.11 and a 1 year high of $24.48. The firm has a market cap of $72.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.20 and a beta of 0.76.

Esports Entertainment Group, Inc operates as an online gambling platform. It offers bet exchange style wagering on esports events in a licensed, regulated and secure platform to the global esports audience. It operates through the following geographical segments: Antigua, Malta, Curacao and United States.

