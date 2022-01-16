Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate EverQuote, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVER) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $96.39 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect EverQuote, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVER) to announce sales of $96.39 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for EverQuote’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $97.25 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $95.95 million. EverQuote reported sales of $97.29 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 0.9%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, February 28th.

On average, analysts expect that EverQuote will report full year sales of $412.85 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $412.40 million to $413.70 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $429.43 million, with estimates ranging from $421.10 million to $434.96 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for EverQuote.

EverQuote (NASDAQ:EVER) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $107.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $108.40 million. EverQuote had a negative return on equity of 18.71% and a negative net margin of 3.56%. The business’s revenue was up 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.12) earnings per share.

EVER has been the subject of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded EverQuote from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $17.00 to $13.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Raymond James decreased their price target on EverQuote from $41.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on EverQuote from $45.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on EverQuote from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, reduced their target price on EverQuote from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.43.

Shares of NASDAQ EVER opened at $16.18 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $15.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.43. EverQuote has a 1-year low of $11.73 and a 1-year high of $54.96. The company has a market cap of $478.60 million, a PE ratio of -31.73 and a beta of 1.16.

In related news, EVP Darryl Auguste sold 959 shares of EverQuote stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.29, for a total transaction of $29,048.11. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director David B. Blundin acquired 20,306 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $14.97 per share, with a total value of $303,980.82. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have bought 415,799 shares of company stock valued at $5,953,092 and have sold 20,142 shares valued at $319,851. Insiders own 45.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. M&G Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in EverQuote in the 2nd quarter valued at about $381,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its holdings in EverQuote by 28.0% in the 2nd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 13,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $452,000 after buying an additional 3,028 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in EverQuote by 217.3% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 1,041 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in EverQuote by 106.4% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 16,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $526,000 after buying an additional 8,300 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in EverQuote by 221.4% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 36,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,182,000 after buying an additional 24,929 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.34% of the company’s stock.

EverQuote Company Profile

EverQuote, Inc operates as an online insurance marketplace connecting consumers with insurance providers. It offers car, home and life insurance. The firm’s data and technology platform matches and connects consumers seeking to purchase insurance with relevant options from its broad direct network of insurance providers.

