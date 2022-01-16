Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Green Brick Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRBK) to Post $1.09 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Green Brick Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRBK) will announce earnings per share of $1.09 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Green Brick Partners’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.16 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.04. Green Brick Partners reported earnings per share of $0.58 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 87.9%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, March 14th.

On average, analysts expect that Green Brick Partners will report full year earnings of $3.57 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.53 to $3.64. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $4.21 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.09 to $4.36. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Green Brick Partners.

Green Brick Partners (NASDAQ:GRBK) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $342.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $357.01 million. Green Brick Partners had a net margin of 12.95% and a return on equity of 21.97%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.68 EPS.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Green Brick Partners from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $32.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Green Brick Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Wedbush assumed coverage on shares of Green Brick Partners in a research note on Monday, December 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $33.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, B. Riley lowered their price objective on shares of Green Brick Partners from $37.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Green Brick Partners currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.00.

Green Brick Partners stock traded down $0.77 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $25.72. 543,647 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 320,155. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.07. The firm has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.41 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 4.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Green Brick Partners has a 1-year low of $18.27 and a 1-year high of $32.25.

In other Green Brick Partners news, Director Richard S. Press sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.05, for a total value of $150,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 53.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Green Brick Partners during the fourth quarter worth approximately $668,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Green Brick Partners by 7.3% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 15,334 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $315,000 after purchasing an additional 1,037 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Green Brick Partners by 7.5% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 188,340 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,866,000 after purchasing an additional 13,183 shares during the period. Summit Trail Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Green Brick Partners by 0.7% during the third quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 55,677 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,142,000 after purchasing an additional 407 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of Green Brick Partners by 8.0% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 80,252 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,647,000 after purchasing an additional 5,931 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.72% of the company’s stock.

Green Brick Partners

Green Brick Partners, Inc engages in residential land development and homebuilding. It operates through the following segments: Builder Operations Central, Builder Operations Southeast, and Land Development segments. The Builder Operations Central segment segment represents operations of its builders in Texas.

