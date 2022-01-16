Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS) Will Post Earnings of -$0.58 Per Share

Analysts expect Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS) to announce earnings of ($0.58) per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Merus’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.66) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.45). Merus posted earnings of ($0.77) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 24.7%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, March 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Merus will report full year earnings of ($1.97) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.06) to ($1.84). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of ($2.95) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.82) to ($2.42). Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Merus.

Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $0.14. Merus had a negative return on equity of 39.37% and a negative net margin of 185.10%. The company had revenue of $13.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.53 million.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on MRUS. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on Merus from $33.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 8th. Roth Capital boosted their price target on Merus from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Merus from $21.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. HC Wainwright boosted their price target on Merus from $30.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on Merus from $31.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.67.

MRUS traded up $0.83 during trading on Friday, reaching $28.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 135,279 shares, compared to its average volume of 224,010. Merus has a 52-week low of $16.14 and a 52-week high of $33.09. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $28.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.17. The company has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.27 and a beta of 0.97.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Merus in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Merus by 15.8% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,299 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 449 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Merus by 3,238.6% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,779 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $164,000 after acquiring an additional 7,546 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in Merus in the 2nd quarter valued at $202,000. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Merus in the 2nd quarter valued at $208,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.10% of the company’s stock.

Merus Company Profile

Merus NV is a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, which engages in the discovery and development of bispecific antibody therapeutics. Its pipeline includes Biclonics for solid and hematological tumors. The company was founded by Ton Logtenberg and Hennie Hoogenboom on June 16, 2003 and is headquartered in Utrecht, the Netherlands.

