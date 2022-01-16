Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $275.78 Million

Equities research analysts forecast that Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC) will announce sales of $275.78 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eight analysts have issued estimates for Paycom Software’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $275.00 million and the highest is $276.40 million. Paycom Software posted sales of $220.95 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 24.8%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Paycom Software will report full-year sales of $1.05 billion for the current financial year. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $1.30 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.27 billion to $1.32 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Paycom Software.

Get Paycom Software alerts:

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The software maker reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $256.19 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $250.26 million. Paycom Software had a net margin of 17.31% and a return on equity of 22.57%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.47 EPS.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on PAYC shares. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Paycom Software from $475.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Paycom Software from $495.00 to $640.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Paycom Software from $565.00 to $392.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Paycom Software from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $360.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Paycom Software from $622.00 to $498.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $512.86.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in Paycom Software in the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. JNBA Financial Advisors bought a new position in Paycom Software in the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. West Oak Capital LLC bought a new position in Paycom Software in the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in Paycom Software by 59.0% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 62 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the period. Finally, Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Paycom Software in the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. Institutional investors own 72.78% of the company’s stock.

PAYC opened at $333.99 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $425.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $451.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 113.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. Paycom Software has a one year low of $302.44 and a one year high of $558.97.

About Paycom Software

Paycom Software, Inc provides comprehensive, cloud-based human capital management (HCM) software solutions delivered as Software-as-a-Service. It provides functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the complete employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement. Its solutions requires virtually no customization and is based on a core system of record maintained in a single database for all HCM functions, including talent acquisition, time and labor management, payroll, talent management and human resources management applications.

Recommended Story: Is it better to buy a fund with a higher or lower NAV?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Paycom Software (PAYC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Paycom Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paycom Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.