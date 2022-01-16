Zacks: Brokerages Expect Aeglea BioTherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGLE) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $3.07 Million

Equities analysts expect that Aeglea BioTherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGLE) will post sales of $3.07 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Aeglea BioTherapeutics’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.40 million and the highest is $6.41 million. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, March 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Aeglea BioTherapeutics will report full-year sales of $18.16 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $16.49 million to $21.50 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $5.30 million, with estimates ranging from $5.00 million to $5.60 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Aeglea BioTherapeutics.

Aeglea BioTherapeutics (NASDAQ:AGLE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $1.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 million.

AGLE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Lifesci Capital reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics in a report on Friday, November 5th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics from $12.00 to $9.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.06.

In other Aeglea BioTherapeutics news, Director Armen Shanafelt bought 14,685 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $3.65 per share, with a total value of $53,600.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jonathan Alspaugh purchased 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $3.72 per share, with a total value of $186,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 229,592 shares of company stock worth $846,102 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Aeglea BioTherapeutics by 84.4% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,468 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 2,502 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Aeglea BioTherapeutics by 43.1% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,133 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 2,150 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in Aeglea BioTherapeutics by 128.6% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,756 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 6,051 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics in the third quarter worth about $89,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics in the second quarter worth about $90,000. 82.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:AGLE opened at $4.55 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $5.15 and a 200-day moving average of $6.49. Aeglea BioTherapeutics has a twelve month low of $3.47 and a twelve month high of $8.79. The firm has a market cap of $224.41 million, a PE ratio of -4.42 and a beta of 1.44.

Aeglea BioTherapeutics Company Profile

Aeglea Biotherapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which develops next-generation human enzyme therapeutics as disruptive solutions for rare and other high-burden diseases. Its product pegzilarginase, is in a Phase 3 pivotal trial for the treatment of Arginase 1 Deficiency.

