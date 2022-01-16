Zacks: Brokerages Expect Intrusion Inc. (NASDAQ:INTZ) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.16 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Intrusion Inc. (NASDAQ:INTZ) will report earnings of ($0.16) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Intrusion’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.15) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.17). Intrusion posted earnings of ($0.17) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 5.9%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Intrusion will report full-year earnings of ($0.96) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.03) to ($0.88). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($0.54) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.65) to ($0.43). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Intrusion.

Intrusion (NASDAQ:INTZ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $1.82 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.31 million. Intrusion had a negative return on equity of 167.23% and a negative net margin of 261.81%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.10) EPS.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Intrusion from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. HC Wainwright reduced their target price on Intrusion from $5.00 to $4.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 12th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in INTZ. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in shares of Intrusion during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $348,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intrusion during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $246,000. Eqis Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Intrusion by 88.9% during the 2nd quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 32,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $497,000 after buying an additional 15,194 shares in the last quarter. Pinz Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Intrusion during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $110,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Intrusion by 77.9% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 46,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $722,000 after buying an additional 20,516 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.57% of the company’s stock.

INTZ stock traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $3.60. The stock had a trading volume of 31,401 shares, compared to its average volume of 79,700. The stock has a market cap of $67.64 million, a PE ratio of -3.36 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a current ratio of 2.23. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.26. Intrusion has a 52-week low of $3.05 and a 52-week high of $29.90.

Intrusion, Inc engages in the provision of network security solutions. It specializes in the development and marketing of entity identification, high speed data mining cybercrime and advanced persistent threat detection products. The company supports a range of customers including United States federal government entities, local government, banks, airlines, credit unions, and other financial institutions as well as hospitals, and other healthcare providers by providing products such as TraceCop for identity discovery and disclosure, and Savant for network data mining and advanced persistent threat detection.

