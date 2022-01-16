Zacks: Brokerages Expect Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX) to Announce $0.18 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.18 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Novavax’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($4.95) to $7.89. Novavax posted earnings per share of ($2.70) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 106.7%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, March 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Novavax will report full year earnings of ($11.91) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($17.10) to ($3.09). For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $26.58 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $13.92 to $49.20. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Novavax.

Get Novavax alerts:

Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($4.31) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($4.04) by ($0.27). The business had revenue of $178.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $347.34 million. Novavax had a negative return on equity of 149.66% and a negative net margin of 89.31%. Novavax’s revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($3.21) earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Novavax from $172.00 to $209.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. B. Riley raised their target price on shares of Novavax from $305.00 to $315.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $261.83.

In other Novavax news, EVP John A. Herrmann III sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.00, for a total transaction of $1,150,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Gregory M. Glenn sold 680 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.34, for a total value of $100,871.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 94,975 shares of company stock valued at $17,142,413 over the last three months. 2.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NVAX. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Novavax by 1.5% during the third quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 5,180 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,074,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co lifted its holdings in shares of Novavax by 40.0% during the third quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co now owns 280 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Novavax by 5.5% during the second quarter. Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,908 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $405,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Novavax by 9.0% during the third quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 1,330 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $276,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Novavax by 186.7% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 172 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. 48.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NVAX traded down $1.56 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $110.82. 9,842,295 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,923,987. The company has a market cap of $8.38 billion, a PE ratio of -7.48 and a beta of 1.17. Novavax has a 52 week low of $101.10 and a 52 week high of $331.68. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $168.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $191.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24.

Novavax Company Profile

Novavax, Inc focuses on the discovery, development and commercialization of vaccines to prevent infectious diseases. It provides vaccines for COVID-19, seasonal flu, respiratory syncytial virus, Ebola, and Middle East respiratory syndrome. The company was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Gaithersburg, MD.

Featured Story: What can cause a stock to outperform?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Novavax (NVAX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Novavax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novavax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.