Zacks: Brokerages Expect Oak Street Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSH) to Post -$0.60 EPS

Wall Street brokerages expect Oak Street Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSH) to announce ($0.60) earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Eight analysts have made estimates for Oak Street Health’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.67) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.47). Oak Street Health reported earnings of ($0.40) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 50%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, March 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Oak Street Health will report full-year earnings of ($1.83) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.89) to ($1.79). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of ($1.69) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.56) to ($0.98). Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Oak Street Health.

Get Oak Street Health alerts:

Oak Street Health (NYSE:OSH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.49) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.47) by ($0.02). Oak Street Health had a negative net margin of 27.80% and a negative return on equity of 133.13%. The firm had revenue of $388.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $357.53 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.15) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 78.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms have weighed in on OSH. SVB Leerink cut their price objective on Oak Street Health from $51.00 to $41.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Truist Securities decreased their price objective on Oak Street Health from $72.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Oak Street Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Oak Street Health in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Truist decreased their target price on Oak Street Health from $72.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.82.

In other news, COO Geoffrey M. Price sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.02, for a total value of $312,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Geoffrey M. Price sold 72,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.24, for a total value of $3,279,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 401,541 shares of company stock valued at $16,002,409 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 10.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in Oak Street Health during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Oak Street Health during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in Oak Street Health during the 3rd quarter valued at $82,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in Oak Street Health during the 3rd quarter valued at $89,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Oak Street Health by 27.9% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 665 shares during the last quarter. 85.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:OSH opened at $22.00 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.58 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 2.78, a current ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.88. Oak Street Health has a 12-month low of $21.56 and a 12-month high of $66.31. The business’s 50 day moving average is $32.75 and its 200 day moving average is $44.52.

Oak Street Health Company Profile

Oak Street Health, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers healthcare services to the patients in the United States. The company operates primary care centers for Medicare beneficiaries. As of December 31, 2020, it operated 79 centers in Illinois, Indiana, Michigan, Mississippi, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, Tennessee, and Texas.

See Also: Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) Investing

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Oak Street Health (OSH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Oak Street Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oak Street Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.