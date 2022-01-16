Zacks: Brokerages Expect Payoneer Global Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYO) Will Post Earnings of -$0.02 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Payoneer Global Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYO) will post ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Payoneer Global’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.02) and the highest is ($0.01). The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Payoneer Global will report full-year earnings of ($0.07) per share for the current year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($0.06) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.12) to ($0.02). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Payoneer Global.

Payoneer Global (NASDAQ:PAYO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $122.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $110.38 million.

PAYO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Payoneer Global in a research note on Friday, December 10th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Payoneer Global in a research note on Friday, September 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.50 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Payoneer Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Payoneer Global presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.00.

Shares of NASDAQ PAYO traded down $0.17 during trading on Friday, reaching $6.25. 1,189,982 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,614,719. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $7.25. Payoneer Global has a 12-month low of $6.05 and a 12-month high of $11.20.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Technology Crossover Management VIII Ltd. purchased a new position in Payoneer Global in the second quarter valued at about $432,399,000. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in shares of Payoneer Global by 23.5% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 36,442,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,028,000 after purchasing an additional 6,938,027 shares during the last quarter. Jasper Ridge Partners L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Payoneer Global in the third quarter valued at approximately $104,369,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Payoneer Global in the second quarter valued at approximately $81,864,000. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in shares of Payoneer Global by 12.9% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,319,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,930,000 after purchasing an additional 494,819 shares during the last quarter. 53.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Payoneer Inc operates a cross-border payment and commerce-enabling platform that facilitates digital businesses, online sellers, and freelancers worldwide to receive and manage their international payments. The company delivers a suite of services that includes cross-border payments, working capital, tax solutions, merchant services, and risk management.

