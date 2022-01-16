Zap Reaches Market Cap of $3.09 Million (ZAP)

Zap (CURRENCY:ZAP) traded 4.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on January 16th. Zap has a market capitalization of $3.09 million and approximately $22,786.00 worth of Zap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Zap has traded down 10.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Zap coin can now be bought for about $0.0131 or 0.00000031 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Zap Coin Profile

ZAP is a coin. Its genesis date was October 7th, 2017. Zap’s total supply is 520,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 236,144,465 coins. Zap’s official website is www.zap.org . The Reddit community for Zap is /r/ZapStore and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Zap’s official Twitter account is @ZapOracles and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Zap Store is an Ethereum-based marketplace to find,list, and purchase oracles. ZAP is an ERC20 token that serves as currency on Zap's ecosystem. In order to create an oracle or make queries for data, both providers and subscribers must bond their ZAP, locking it up in an individual oracle. “

Buying and Selling Zap

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zap should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Zap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

