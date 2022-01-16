ZClassic Price Reaches $0.11 on Exchanges (ZCL)

ZClassic (CURRENCY:ZCL) traded 3.7% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on January 16th. Over the last seven days, ZClassic has traded up 6.9% against the US dollar. One ZClassic coin can currently be purchased for $0.11 or 0.00000257 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. ZClassic has a total market capitalization of $1.03 million and $6,342.00 worth of ZClassic was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $141.04 or 0.00327290 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.09 or 0.00088397 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $54.95 or 0.00127522 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0575 or 0.00000133 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00002148 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00003195 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000240 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0440 or 0.00000102 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000011 BTC.

ZClassic Profile

ZClassic is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. ZClassic’s total supply is 9,287,024 coins. ZClassic’s official Twitter account is @zclassiccoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for ZClassic is /r/ZClassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . ZClassic’s official website is zclassic-ce.com . The official message board for ZClassic is t.me/ZclassicCE_Announcement

According to CryptoCompare, “ZClassic is a cryptocurrency forked from Zcash. It has the exact same features as ZEC, including its private transactions protected by zero knowledge proofs and its Equihash Proof of Stake mining, but with no founder's reward. This founder's reward is currently deducted from mined zcash blocks (20% of all block rewards during the first four years of mining which will amount to 10% of the total zcash supply). By removing this founder's reward ZClassic wants to make mining fair for everyone involved. Block explorer data from https://classic.zcha.in/ “

ZClassic Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZClassic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZClassic should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ZClassic using one of the exchanges listed above.

