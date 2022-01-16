Zebi Token Price Reaches $0.0006 on Top Exchanges (ZEBI)

Zebi Token (CURRENCY:ZEBI) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on January 16th. One Zebi Token coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Zebi Token has traded down 7.5% against the dollar. Zebi Token has a total market capitalization of $533,552.42 and $5,305.00 worth of Zebi Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002335 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001803 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $26.66 or 0.00062248 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.20 or 0.00070512 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3,292.05 or 0.07685382 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $42,730.25 or 0.99755084 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $29.67 or 0.00069271 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.52 or 0.00008206 BTC.

About Zebi Token

Zebi Token’s total supply is 1,123,968,173 coins and its circulating supply is 888,541,205 coins. The official website for Zebi Token is www.zebi.io . Zebi Token’s official Twitter account is @ZebidataIndia

Zebi Token Coin Trading

