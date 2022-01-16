Zel (ZEL) Market Capitalization Hits $18.20 Million

Zel (CURRENCY:ZEL) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on January 16th. Zel has a total market capitalization of $18.20 million and $175,811.00 worth of Zel was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Zel coin can now be purchased for $0.15 or 0.00000252 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, Zel has traded flat against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $140.45 or 0.00327110 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.51 or 0.00087358 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $54.65 or 0.00127283 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0572 or 0.00000133 BTC.

RedFOX Labs (RFOX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000270 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00002165 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001494 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00003198 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Ycash (YEC) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000678 BTC.

Zel Profile

ZEL is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It launched on January 31st, 2018. Zel’s total supply is 124,079,775 coins. Zel’s official Twitter account is @Zelcash . Zel’s official message board is dashboard.zel.network/d/MbFdic9mz/zelnodes-dashboard . Zel’s official website is zel.cash

According to CryptoCompare, “Zelcash is a PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency based on the Equihash algorithm. “

Zel Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zel directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zel should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Zel using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

