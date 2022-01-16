Zenfuse (ZEFU) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $195,064.00

Zenfuse (CURRENCY:ZEFU) traded down 0.9% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on January 16th. Zenfuse has a market cap of $3.40 million and $195,064.00 worth of Zenfuse was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Zenfuse coin can now be bought for $0.0524 or 0.00000122 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Zenfuse has traded up 1.1% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.31 or 0.00005368 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002323 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.67 or 0.00059587 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002321 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 11.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.24 or 0.00007516 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Zenfuse Profile

Zenfuse is a coin. It was first traded on October 13th, 2020. Zenfuse’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 64,899,301 coins. The Reddit community for Zenfuse is https://reddit.com/r/zenfuse . Zenfuse’s official website is zenfuse.io . Zenfuse’s official Twitter account is @zenfuse_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Zenfuse provides a solution for cryptocurrency trading with built-in connectivity to major exchanges, a next-gen toolset, analytics, portfolio management, news aggregation, set within an ecosystem extensible by developers. “

Buying and Selling Zenfuse

