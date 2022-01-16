Zero (ZER) Price Tops $0.10 on Exchanges

Zero (CURRENCY:ZER) traded up 11.8% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on January 16th. During the last seven days, Zero has traded up 3.5% against the US dollar. One Zero coin can currently be bought for about $0.10 or 0.00000241 BTC on exchanges. Zero has a total market capitalization of $1.14 million and $33,365.00 worth of Zero was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Zero alerts:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $141.54 or 0.00327702 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.05 or 0.00088089 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $55.06 or 0.00127489 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0574 or 0.00000133 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00002148 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00003198 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000257 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0441 or 0.00000102 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Zero Coin Profile

Zero (ZER) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 19th, 2017. Zero’s total supply is 10,955,248 coins. Zero’s official message board is medium.com/@zerocurrency . Zero’s official Twitter account is @ZeroCurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Zero is zerocurrency.io . The Reddit community for Zero is /r/ZeroCoins and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Zero is fork of Zcash (Zcash is fork of Bitcoin). It has the security of Bitcoin, the privacy of Zcash and few other improvements. Zero includes the best privacy and anonymity technology available today. The coin has no founders reward, no premine, no slow start and no block reward halving. The developers have also abandoned idea of mining on mobile devices and made the mining parameters harder. “

Zero Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zero directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zero should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Zero using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Zero Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Zero and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.