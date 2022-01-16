ZeuxCoin (ZUC) Reaches Market Capitalization of $190,063.03

ZeuxCoin (CURRENCY:ZUC) traded 25% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on January 16th. One ZeuxCoin coin can now be bought for $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. ZeuxCoin has a market capitalization of $190,063.03 and $6.00 worth of ZeuxCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, ZeuxCoin has traded up 11.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.29 or 0.00005358 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002336 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.70 or 0.00060007 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00001082 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002333 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 13.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.26 or 0.00007610 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

ZeuxCoin Profile

ZeuxCoin (CRYPTO:ZUC) is a coin. Its launch date was November 23rd, 2018. ZeuxCoin’s total supply is 750,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 189,999,899 coins. ZeuxCoin’s official message board is medium.com/zeux . ZeuxCoin’s official Twitter account is @ZeuxApp and its Facebook page is accessible here . ZeuxCoin’s official website is www.zeux.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Zeux is a blockchain-based financial ecosystem company, building the world's first crypto mobile payment app that uses the world’s first integrated crypto & fiat investment platform. By partnering with a long list of financial institutions in both the fiat and crypto worlds, Zeux are merging these different financial services combining mobile payment, banking, and investment services into one application. ZUC is an Ethereum-based token that will serve as a medium of exchange on the platform. “

Buying and Selling ZeuxCoin

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZeuxCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZeuxCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ZeuxCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

