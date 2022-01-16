Zilla Trading Down 4.4% Over Last 7 Days (ZLA)

Zilla (CURRENCY:ZLA) traded 2.5% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on January 16th. One Zilla coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0028 or 0.00000007 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Zilla has traded 4.4% lower against the US dollar. Zilla has a market cap of $168,148.23 and $699.00 worth of Zilla was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Zilla Profile

Zilla (CRYPTO:ZLA) is a coin. Its launch date was November 30th, 2017. Zilla’s total supply is 60,000,000 coins. The official website for Zilla is zla.io . Zilla’s official Twitter account is @zilliqa and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Zilla is /r/ZILLAtoken

According to CryptoCompare, “Zilla is a platform to publish and invest in ICOs. Its objective is to create an ecosystem where it is possible to create, post and participate/invest in ICOs events. Through Zilla, it is possible for the creators to develop and offer their ICO projects, and for the investors to choose the ICOs that suits their investments, from a list that is under the platforms anti-scam policy. ZLA is an ERC20 compliant token in the Ethereum Network. Zilla ICOs investors will receive airdrops in a form of the ZLA token, the more ICOs they invest in, the more airdrops will be attributed. In addition, a sub-token named GD is being created by the platform that will serve to further reward ZLA token holders. “

Buying and Selling Zilla

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zilla directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zilla should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Zilla using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

